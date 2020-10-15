TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

The full trailer for the new season of His Dark Materials is now online, and can be checked out in the player above. While the pandemic has caused delays of many TV shows, His Dark Materials shot its first two seasons simultaneously, so all production was done before the shutdowns began. Season 2 premieres on HBO in the states and on BBC in the UK this November.

His Dark Materials stars Dafne Keen, James McAvoy, Ruth Wilson and Lin-Manuel Miranda. Adapting Philip Pullman’s award-winning trilogy of the same name, which is considered a modern masterpiece of imaginative fiction, the first season follows Lyra, a seemingly ordinary but brave young woman from another world. Her search for a kidnapped friend uncovers a sinister plot involving stolen children, and becomes a quest to understand a mysterious phenomenon called Dust. As she journeys through the worlds, including our own, Lyra meets Will, a determined and courageous boy. Together, they encounter extraordinary beings and dangerous secrets, with the fate of both the living — and the dead — in their hands.