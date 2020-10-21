TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

The full trailer for the Animaniacs reboot is now online, and going by what’s shown here, fans can be happy to anticipate plenty of nostalgia for the original series even as the humor is modern and updated. And, yes, Pinky & the Brain are back, too. The Animaniacs return with thirteen brand new episodes on Hulu this November.

They’re back! The Warner brothers, Yakko and Wakko, and the Warner sister Dot, have a great time wreaking havoc and mayhem in the lives of everyone they meet. After returning to their beloved home, the Warner Bros. water tower, the siblings waste no time in causing chaos and comic confusion as they run loose through the studio, turning the world into their personal playground. Joining Yakko, Wakko and Dot, fan-favorite characters Pinky and the Brain also return to continue their quest for world domination.