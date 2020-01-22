TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

The full trailer for the final season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars is here, and it teases a lot of action for fans to get excited about, including the returns of many popular characters. Star Wars: The Clone Wars had its sixth season abruptly cancelled following Disney’s purchase of Lucasfilm in 2012 (the episodes produced for it were later released on disc), but now the series is finally having its official conclusion.

One of the most critically-acclaimed entries in the Star Wars saga will be returning for its epic conclusion with twelve all-new episodes on Disney+ beginning Friday, February 21. From Dave Filoni, director and executive producer of The Mandalorian, the new Clone Wars episodes will continue the storylines introduced in the original series, exploring the events leading up to Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith.