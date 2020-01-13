TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

Sony launched the trailer for Morbius today, and you can check it out in the player above. The vampire character–who is sometimes Spider-Man’s enemy, other times his friend in the comics–appears to be someone who Sony is hoping will be a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe going by a surprise cameo at the end of the preview. Morbius swoops into theaters this summer.

One of Marvel’s most compelling and conflicted characters comes to the big screen as Oscar® winner Jared Leto transforms into the enigmatic antihero, Michael Morbius. Dangerously ill with a rare blood disorder, and determined to save others suffering his same fate, Dr. Morbius attempts a desperate gamble. What at first appears to be a radical success soon reveals itself to be a remedy potentially worse than the disease.