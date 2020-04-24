TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

It’s become increasingly common news for film studios to announce release date changes for their tentpoles these days, and this evening proved no different with Sony Pictures Animation announcing that their entire lineup of upcoming features have been given new slots. The updated calendar now stands as follows…

Connected: October 23rd, 2020.

Vivo: June 4th, 2021

Hotel Transylvania 4: August 6th, 2021

Untitled Into the Spider-Verse Sequel: October 7th, 2022

The most notable changes are for Hotel Transylvania and Spider-Verse, both of which finding their dates moved by several months. Transylvania is actually bumped up from its original Christmas 2021 debut, while Spider-Verse 2 now has the newly coveted early October slot which has given Venom and Joker great success.