The full new trailer for Disney’s upcoming Jungle Cruise is now online, and can be checked out in the player above. The film marks the first original Disney film to be based off of a theme park attraction since 2003’s The Haunted Mansion. Starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt, Jungle Cruise sets sail this summer.

(Below are a trio of new posters, including two parody ads shared by Blunt and Johnson on social media in which they both “argued” over who the star of the movie was)