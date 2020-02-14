See Onward a week early or in a marathon with other Pixar films

You can see Pixar’s upcoming film Onward a week before it’s released at select theatres, including two of the biggest theatre chains in the United States — Regal (at over 90 theatres) and AMC (check your local listings). The showing is on February 29th at 3pm local time.

A much smaller number of theatres are also holding a Onward Pixar Marathon featuring Toy Story, Monsters, Inc., Finding Nemo, Ratatouille, Wall-E, Up, and Onward. Lucky Regal fans include those in Irvine CA and Atlanta GA, and AMC fans in San Francisco CA, New York NY, and Lak Buena Vista FL.

Smaller chains (like Showcase Cinemas and Megaplex Theatres) may have the advance screening and marthon too, so be sure to check your local theatre for details.