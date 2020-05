TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

Warner Animation Group’s Scoob opens today… but only on the screens in your house. It’s splitting the critics, earning a 53% rating at Rotten Tomatoes. Their consensus: “Scoob! is fun enough for youthful viewers and some hardcore fans, but never quite solves the mystery of why audiences shouldn’t watch old episodes instead.”

You can rent the film for $20 or buy the digital copy for $25 from these retailers. And a free 44-page Scoob! activity party pack is available for download.