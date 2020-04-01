TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

As so many movies and TV shows have been getting delayed indefinitely lately, fans of Rick & Morty can at least be relieved that their favorite ultra-violent yet still weirdly relatable show will be making a comeback right on schedule (even if it’s just for five episodes). You can watch the brand new trailer for the second half of Season 4 in the player above, but be warned that it may be considered NSFW. Rick & Morty returns May 3rd.