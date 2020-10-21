TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

The first trailer for Raya & the Last Dragon is now online, and can be watched in the player above. The trailer is mainly focused on action and offers very little on the film’s plot, but it does prominently feature the voice of Kelly Marie Tran, who was very recently recast as the title character (taking over for Rick & Morty and Star Trek actress Cassie Steele). Raya is currently set to arrive in March.

Long ago, in the fantasy world of Kumandra, humans and dragons lived together in harmony. But when an evil force threatened the land, the dragons sacrificed themselves to save humanity. Now, 500 years later, that same evil has returned and it’s up to a lone warrior, Raya, to track down the legendary last dragon to restore the fractured land and its divided people. However, along her journey, she’ll learn that it’ll take more than a dragon to save the world—it’s going to take trust and teamwork as well.