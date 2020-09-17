TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

This week the surprising announcement was made that The Croods: A New Age would be opening this Thanksgiving. The news was unexpected not only because of the pandemic, but also because no marketing for the film had been released. That changed today with the debut of a new poster, which you can check out below.

A sequel to The Croods was announced shortly after the release of the first movie in 2013, with Chris Sanders set to return as director. Then it got cancelled by Universal after they acquired DreamWorks Animation in 2016, only to find itself put back in production soon after that (only without Sanders). It remains to be seen what the strategy for the release of A New Age will be, as Universal might be eager to rush the movie to VOD after giving it a brief run in theaters. Or they might be hoping that people will be more comfortable going to the movies in November (Christopher Nolan’s Tenet has been struggling since opening at the start of the month). The Croods: A New Age is (currently) set to stomp onto the big screen November 25th.

The Croods have survived their fair share of dangers and disasters, from fanged prehistoric beasts to surviving the end of the world, but now they will face their biggest challenge of all: another family

The Croods need a new place to live. So, the first prehistoric family sets off into the world in search of a safer place to call home. When they discover an idyllic walled-in paradise that meets all their needs, they think their problems are solved … except for one thing. Another family already lives there: the Bettermans.

The Bettermans (emphasis on the “better”)—with their elaborate tree house, amazing inventions and irrigated acres of fresh produce—are a couple of steps above the Croods on the evolutionary ladder. When they take the Croods in as the world’s first houseguests, it isn’t long before tensions escalate between the cave family and the modern family.

Just when all seems lost, a new threat will propel both families on an epic adventure outside the safety of the wall, one that will force them to embrace their differences, draw strength from each other and forge a future together.

The Croods: A New Age features the voice talent of returning stars Nicolas Cage as Grug Crood, Catherine Keener as Ugga Crood, Emma Stone as their daughter, Eep; Ryan Reynolds as Eep’s boyfriend, Guy; Clark Duke (Hot Tub Time Machine) as Thunk and Cloris Leachman as Gran. They’re joined by new stars Peter Dinklage (HBO’s Game of Thrones) as Phil Betterman, Leslie Mann (Blockers) as Hope Betterman, and Kelly Marie Tran (Star Wars: Episode VIII-The Last Jedi) as their daughter, Dawn.

The film is directed by Joel Crawford, who has worked on multiple DreamWorks Animation films, including Trolls and the Kung Fu Panda franchise, and is produced by Mark Swift (Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie, Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted).