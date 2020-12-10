TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

Here is some of the Pixar news announced today at the Disney Investor Day meeting. (Tweets may take a few seconds to load.)

First up, a reminder that their latest film #PixarSoul is premiering only on @DisneyPlus this Christmas! — Disney (@Disney) December 11, 2020

Accompanying Soul is @Pixar's latest SparkShort, "Burrow." Burrow follows a young rabbit trying to build the home of her dreams. 🐰 Streaming this Christmas only on @DisneyPlus. — Disney (@Disney) December 11, 2020

The first five episodes of Inside Pixar, a documentary series that takes you on a never-before-seen tour of @Pixar Animation Studios, are now streaming on @DisneyPlus, with more episodes releasing in the coming months. — Disney (@Disney) December 11, 2020

Next, grab a quick snack with @Pixar Popcorn, a collection of mini shorts starring some of your favorite Pixar characters in all-new, bite size stories. 🍿 Coming to @DisneyPlus in January. — Disney (@Disney) December 11, 2020

The first of three new @Pixar series coming to @DisneyPlus is Dug Days! In this Up spin-off, Dug discovers the dangers of suburbia like puppies, fireworks, and… SQUIRRELS!! 🐿 Dug Days will premiere on #DisneyPlus in Fall 2021. — Disney (@Disney) December 11, 2020

Next, @Pixar is speeding ahead with a new series following Lightning McQueen and Mater on a road trip across the country. Featuring new characters, old friends, and imaginative destinations. Coming to @DisneyPlus in Fall 2022. — Disney (@Disney) December 11, 2020

Third is @Pixar's first original long-form animated series, Win or Lose. The show follows a middle school softball team in the week leading up to their championship game, and each episode is told from the perspective of a different character. Coming to @DisneyPlus in Fall 2023. — Disney (@Disney) December 11, 2020

Pixar's next feature film is Luca. It's a celebration of the friendship between a boy named Luca and his best friend Alberto during their unforgettable summer. You won't want to miss Luca, diving into theaters June 2021. — Disney (@Disney) December 11, 2020

Director of the Academy Award-winning short Bao, Domee Shi, brings us Turning Red. Meet Mei: she experiences the awkwardness of being a teenager, with an added twist: when she gets too excited, she transforms into a giant red panda. Turning Red comes to theaters March 11, 2022 pic.twitter.com/2s5NgzqBHP — Disney (@Disney) December 11, 2020

Blasting into theaters June 17, 2022, Lightyear is the definitive story of the original Buzz Lightyear. Voiced by @ChrisEvans, get ready to go to “infinity and beyond” with Lightyear. 🚀 👨‍🚀 pic.twitter.com/LdYXlN33sP — Pixar (@Pixar) December 11, 2020