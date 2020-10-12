TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

Phineas and Ferb co-creator Dan Povenmire has a new animated series that has been greenlit for Disney Channel called Hamster and Gretel. The announcement video, seen above, was posted on Friday, October 9, but was only available for a select few to view. More recently news outlets picked up on the announcement.

As Povenmire explains in the video, the series will be about siblings Kevin and Gretel. One day while Kevin is driving Gretel to soccer practice, they are visited by aliens who deem them worthy of super powers. But while Gretel obtains her share of the bestowed powers, Kevin’s share ends up being given to Gretel’s pet hamster due to power ray being misdirected.

Hamster and Gretel presently does not have a projected premiere date, but is expected to go into production very soon.