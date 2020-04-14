TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run has been moved by Paramount, and will now open on August 7th. This marks the second time the third SpongeBob feature film has seen a release date shift, as it had previously been set for a Memorial Day weekend opening before being set for late July.

This Memorial Day weekend, SpongeBob SquarePants, his best friend Patrick Star and the rest of the gang from Bikini Bottom hit the big screen in the first-ever all CGI SpongeBob motion picture event. After SpongeBob’s beloved pet snail Gary is snail-napped, he and Patrick embark on an epic adventure to The Lost City of Atlantic City to bring Gary home. As they navigate the delights and dangers on this perilous and hilarious rescue mission, SpongeBob and his pals prove there’s nothing stronger than the power of friendship.