The nominations for the 2020 Academy Awards have been announced, and you can check out the full list here. The big shock in the Best Animated Feature contest was Frozen II being shut out, but it did get a nomination in the Best Song category for “Into the Unknown.” Another surprise was the inclusion of the French animated feature I Lost My Body, which along with Klaus gave Netflix their first two nominations in the category. Disney opted not to submit The Lion King in the animated feature race, and it earned a nod for Best Visual Effects as a result.

The animation (or animation-related) Oscar nominations are…

Best Animated Feature

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (DreamWorks, Universal)

I Lost My Body (Netflix)

Klaus (Netflix)

Missing Link (Laika, UA)

Toy Story 4 (Disney, Pixar)

Best Animated Short Film

Daughter

Hair Love

Kitbull

Memorable

Sister

Best Visual Effects

Avengers: Endgame

The Irishman

The Lion King

1917

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

In the Best Original Song category, Frozen II got nominated for “Into the Unknown”, while Toy Story 4 also got a nod for Randy Newman’s “I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away.” In the Makeup and Hair Styling category, Maleficent: Mistress of Evil got a nomination. And Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker was nominated for Best Original Score and Best Sound Editing.

The winners will be revealed at the Academy Awards ceremony on February 9th (mark your calendars, as it’s a lot earlier this year!).