TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

The Super Bowl TV spot for Sonic the Hedgehog has been revealed ahead of Sunday’s big game, and you can check it out in the player above. The spot–which runs an entire minute at least in the online version–features various athletes praising the speed of the film’s titular runner. Sonic speeds in theaters this Valentine’s Day.

Based on the global blockbuster videogame franchise from Sega, SONIC THE HEDGEHOG tells the story of the world’s speediest hedgehog as he embraces his new home on Earth. In this live-action adventure comedy, Sonic and his new best friend Tom (James Marsden) team up to defend the planet from the evil genius Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey) and his plans for world domination. The family-friendly film also stars Tika Sumpter and Ben Schwartz (DuckTales) as the voice of Sonic.