TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

A new poster for Tom & Jerry is now online, and you can check it out below. Starring Chloe Grace Moretz and Michael Peña, the movie will be shown in theaters (well, whichever ones are open) and available on HBO Max in February.

One of the most beloved rivalries in history is reignited when Jerry moves into New York City’s finest hotel on the eve of “the wedding of the century,” forcing the event’s desperate planner to hire Tom to get rid of him, in director Tim Story’s Tom & Jerry. The ensuing cat and mouse battle threatens to destroy her career, the wedding and possibly the hotel itself. But soon, an even bigger problem arises: a diabolically ambitious staffer conspiring against all three of them. An eye-popping blend of classic animation and live action, Tom and Jerry’s new big-screen adventure stakes new ground for the iconic characters and forces them to do the unthinkable… work together to save the day.