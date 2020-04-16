TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

A new clip for Netflix’s The Willoughbys has been posted. “Who knew a baby could move that fast? When candy is involved, all bets are off!”

Based on a book by Lois Lowry, the film is directed by Kris Pearn and written by Pearn and Mark Stanleigh. The cast includes Will Forte, Maya Rudolph, Alessia Cara, Terry Crews, Martin Short, Jane Krakowski, Séan Cullen and Ricky Gervais.

“Convinced they’d be better off raising themselves, the Willoughby children hatch a sneaky plan to send their selfish parents on vacation. The siblings then embark on their own high-flying adventure to find the true meaning of family.”

The Willoughbys will debut on April 22nd. A full trailer is also available. More details can be found at www.netflix.com/TheWilloughbys.