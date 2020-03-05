TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

The final trailer for SCOOB! is now online ahead of being attached to theatrical screenings of Onward this weekend, and you can check it out in the player above. The preview reveals a ton of new footage, promising that the story will serve as an origin story for Scooby-Doo and the gang before moving on to their greatest mystery yet. SCOOB! opens everywhere this May.

SCOOB! reveals how lifelong friends Scooby and Shaggy first met and how they joined with young detectives Fred, Velma and Daphne to form the famous Mystery Inc. Now, with hundreds of cases solved and adventures shared, Scooby and the gang face their biggest, most challenging mystery ever: a plot to unleash the ghost dog Cerberus upon the world. As they race to stop this global “dogpocalypse,” the gang discovers that Scooby has a secret legacy and an epic destiny greater than anyone imagined.