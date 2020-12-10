TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

Here is some of the Marvel news announced today at the Disney Investor Day meeting. (Tweets may take a few seconds to load.)

"We are an unusual couple." Marvel Studios' @WandaVision, an Original Series, starts streaming Jan. 15 on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/rBIygqUGsw — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) December 11, 2020

A visionary new age of television begins. @MarvelStudios' WandaVision, an original Series, starts streaming January 15 on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/OXw1Rkg065 — Disney (@Disney) December 11, 2020

Doctor Strange In The Multiverse of Madness, debuts March 25, 2022. Starring Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Wong, Rachel McAdams, Chiwetel Ejiofor, & Xochitl Gomez as America Chavez. Directed by Sam Raimi, the film ties to WandaVision & the next Spider-Man film. — Disney (@Disney) December 11, 2020

@MarvelStudios' The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, an Original Series, starts streaming March 19 on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/JoeIiNdMRz — Disney (@Disney) December 11, 2020

“The legacy of that shield is complicated.” Marvel Studios’ The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, an Original Series, starts streaming Mar. 19 on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/iJaquJEUGy — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) December 11, 2020

Black Widow chronicles Natasha Romanoff’s efforts to deal with her history as a spy long before she became an Avenger. Directed by Cate Shortland and starring Scarlett Johansson, Florence Pugh, David Harbour, and Rachel Weisz. In theaters May 7, 2021. — Disney (@Disney) December 11, 2020

“Glorious.” Loki, an Original Series from Marvel Studios, is coming May 2021 to #DisneyPlus. @lokiofficial pic.twitter.com/gqT7AKur2y — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) December 11, 2020

"Space. Time. Reality. It's more than linear path." WHAT IF…?, an Original Series from Marvel Studios, is coming Summer 2021 to #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/P8VDm2rhXJ — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) December 11, 2020

Production has just wrapped for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Meet the fantastic cast bringing the film to life.#ShangChi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is in theaters July 9th, 2021. pic.twitter.com/EPhXPMGDuk — Disney (@Disney) December 11, 2020

Ms. Marvel, a newer character to Marvel comics has grabbed the world's imagination and we are excited to announce Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan. Ms. Marvel, an Original Series from Marvel Studios, is coming late 2021 to #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/ArHe8vMCXd — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) December 11, 2020

@BrieLarson returns as Carol Danvers in @MarvelStudios' Captain Marvel 2, directed by @NiaDaCosta. Joining the cast are recently announced Ms. Marvel, Iman Vellani, and Monica Rambeau played by WandaVision's Teyonah Parris. Captain Marvel 2 flies into theaters Nov. 11, 2022 💫 — Disney (@Disney) December 11, 2020

Meet a new group of heroes in Eternals, an epic story spanning thousands of years. Directed by Chloé Zhao, starring @_RichardMadden, @Gemma_Chan, @KumailN, @LaurenRidloff, Brian Tyree Henry, @SalmaHayek, Lia McHugh, Don Lee, @BarryKeoghan, Kit Harrington, and Angelina Jolie. — Disney (@Disney) December 11, 2020

Original Avenger @JeremyRenner returns to star as Hawkeye, teaming up with well-known archer from Marvel comics, Kate Bishop played by the amazing @HaileeSteinfeld. pic.twitter.com/zwkDpDdvE8 — Disney (@Disney) December 11, 2020

Additional cast include Vera Farmiga, Fra Free, and newcomer Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez with episodes directed by Rhys Thomas and directing duo Bert and Bertie. Hawkeye, an Original Series, is coming to @DisneyPlus. 🏹 — Disney (@Disney) December 11, 2020

She-Hulk arrives to the MCU! @TatianaMaslany will portray Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk and Tim Roth returns as the Abomination and Hulk himself, @MarkRuffalo, will appear in the series. Directed Kat Coiro and Anu Valia, She-Hulk is coming to @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/mN8l8bqA0u — Disney (@Disney) December 11, 2020

Moon Knight, an Original Series about a complex vigilante, is coming to @DisneyPlus. 🌙 pic.twitter.com/AGr67wJH4k — Disney (@Disney) December 11, 2020

@SamuelLJackson is back as Nick Fury and Ben Mendelsohn from Captain Marvel returns as the Skrull Talos in @MarvelStudios' Original Series Secret Invasion. Coming to @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/f4zKSBL4gd — Disney (@Disney) December 11, 2020

Coming soon to @DisneyPlus, Dominique Thorne is genius inventor Riri Williams in Ironheart, an Original Series about the creator of the most advanced suit of armor since Iron Man. pic.twitter.com/PNT6AsI6js — Disney (@Disney) December 11, 2020

@DonCheadle returns as James Rhodes aka War Machine in Armor Wars, an Original Series coming to @DisneyPlus. A classic Marvel story about Tony Stark’s worst fear coming true: what happens when his tech falls into the wrong hands? pic.twitter.com/kLfiQB90FS — Disney (@Disney) December 11, 2020

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. @JamesGunn is back to write and direct. The Original Special is coming to @DisneyPlus in 2022. 🎁 🎧 pic.twitter.com/rRkZsoxPgq — Disney (@Disney) December 11, 2020

Everyone’s favorite little tree, Baby Groot, will star in a series of shorts on @DisneyPlus featuring several new and unusual characters. I Am Groot, an Original Series from @MarvelStudios, is coming to #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/6IiRzpIrYF — Disney (@Disney) December 11, 2020

Academy Award-winning actor Christian Bale will join the cast of Thor: Love and Thunder as the villain Gorr the God Butcher. In theaters May 6, 2022. ⚡ pic.twitter.com/kByHkyJp6o — Disney (@Disney) December 11, 2020

Coming from @MarvelStudios: Blade, a new feature film starring Mahershala Ali in the title role. — Disney (@Disney) December 11, 2020

Peyton Reed is back to direct the third Ant-Man film, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Paul Rudd, @EvangelineLilly, Michael Douglas, and Michelle Pfeiffer all return. @KathrynNewton joins the cast as Cassie Lang and Jonathan Majors as Kang the Conqueror. pic.twitter.com/CXivSDaZKE — Disney (@Disney) December 11, 2020

Black Panther 2, opening July 8, 2022, is being written & directed by Ryan Coogler. Honoring Chadwick Boseman’s legacy & portrayal of T’Challa, @MarvelStudios will not recast the character, but will explore the world of Wakanda & the rich characters introduced in the first film. — Disney (@Disney) December 11, 2020