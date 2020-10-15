TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

After recently cancelling its theatrical run, Disney has released a brand new trailer for Pixar’s Soul. The preview features a lot of new footage, so some viewers may want to be warned of potential spoilers. Soul had been set to go to theaters on November 20th, but with many theaters across the nation closing their doors (again), it will now float onto Disney+ on Christmas Day.

What is it that makes you…YOU? This Christmas only on Disney+, Pixar Animation Studios’ all-new feature film Soul introduces Joe Gardner (voice of Jamie Foxx) – a middle-school band teacher who gets the chance of a lifetime to play at the best jazz club in town. But one small misstep takes him from the streets of New York City to The Great Before – a fantastical place where new souls get their personalities, quirks and interests before they go to Earth. Determined to return to his life, Joe teams up with a precocious soul, 22 (voice of Tina Fey), who has never understood the appeal of the human experience. As Joe desperately tries to show 22 what’s great about living, he may just discover the answers to some of life’s most important questions.