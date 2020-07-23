TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

It was perhaps inevitable given how COVID-19 has delayed many a Hollywood production, but James Cameron has confirmed via social media that Avatar 2 has indeed been pushed back. The highly anticipated sequel was on track to be released to theaters for Christmas of 2021, but now the movie is now set to open the following holiday season in 2022. (of course, Cameron is hardly a director who ever complains about having too much time to work on his movies. His open letter published on Facebook can be read below.