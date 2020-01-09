TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

The full trailer for Birds of Prey is now online, and you can check it out in the player above. The preview features a ton of goodies for fans, including Harley Quinn’s pet hyenas from Batman: The Animated Series (which is where the character made her debut). Birds of Prey opens this February.

You ever hear the one about the cop, the songbird, the psycho and the mafia princess? Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) is a twisted tale told by Harley herself, as only Harley can tell it. When Gotham’s most nefariously narcissistic villain, Roman Sionis, and his zealous right-hand, Zsasz, put a target on a young girl named Cass, the city is turned upside down looking for her. Harley, Huntress, Black Canary and Renee Montoya’s paths collide, and the unlikely foursome have no choice but to team up to take Roman down.