A very brief teaser for Clifford the Big Red Dog is now online, and can be checked out in the player above. The live-action adaptation of the adventures of gigantic red canine is set to arrive in theaters sometime in 2021. Clifford had previously been seen on the big screen in a 2004 fully animated feature–Clifford’s Really Big Movie–in which he was voiced by the late John Ritter.

When middle-schooler Emily Elizabeth (Darby Camp) meets a magical animal rescuer (John Cleese) who gifts her a little, red puppy, she never anticipated waking up to find a giant ten-foot hound in her small New York City apartment. While her single mom (Sienna Guillory) is away for business, Emily and her fun but impulsive uncle Casey (Jack Whitehall) set out on an adventure that will keep you on the edge-of-your-seat as our heroes take a bite out of the Big Apple. Based on the beloved Scholastic book character, Clifford will teach the world how to love big!