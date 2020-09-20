TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

Marvel and Disney have released the first trailer for WandaVision, the first Disney+ television series set within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which can be viewed above. The limited series will follow Wanda Maximoff/The Scarlet Witch and the android Vision as they try to live out an idealistic married life. Only nothing is as it seems, or rather should seem.

Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany will reprise their MCU roles of Wanda and Vision respectively. They will be joined in the cast by Kat Dennings, reprising her role of Darcy Lewis from the Thor films, Randall Park, reprising his role of FBI Agent Jimmy Woo from Ant-Man and the Wasp, Teyonah Parris, playing the adult Monica Rambeau from Captain Marvel, and Kathryn Hahn, playing a “nosy neighbor”.

The series is created by Jac Schaeffer, who has co-written Captain Marvel and the forthcoming Black Widow as well as the Disney animated short Olaf’s Frozen Adventure, who will also be showrunner, writer, and executive producer. Serving as director is Matt Shakman, who has worked on shows such as Game of Thrones, Fargo, and The Boys.

Originally scheduled for a 2021 release, WandaVision will now serve a the first entry in Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It is set to premiere on Disney+ in December 2020.