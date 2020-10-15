TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

Frozen II won Top Soundtrack Album at the Billboard Music Awards last night. It won against other Disney soundtracks in the category, including Aladdin and Descendants 3. The album was a huge hit when it was released last year, reaching the top of the Billboard 200 chart. The song Into the Unknown, meanwhile, was nominated for an Academy Award. Frozen II is also the biggest animated movie ever worldwide, surpassing the 2013 original.