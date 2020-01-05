TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

Variety is reporting that Disney’s Frozen II has become recognized as the highest grossing animated feature of all-time as the film is projected to end the weekend with an estimated $1.325 billion world-wide. The previous mark was set by the original Frozen, which had $1.274 billion, followed by Pixar’s The Incredibles 2 with $1.242 billion.

The achievement comes on the film’s seventh weekend into its theatrical run, in which it earned $11.29 million for a fifth place finish domestically. That makes Frozen II the third highest grossing animated feature in North America with just under $450 million, putting it behind The Incredibles 2 at $608 million and Pixar’s Finding Dory at $486 million.

While the 2019 remake of The Lion King grossed $1.656 billion and was made primarily with computer generated imagery, Disney does not regard the film as an animated feature despite a Golden Globe nomination in the category. As such, they recognize Frozen II as being the highest grossing animated feature.

Elsewhere in the box office, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker continued to hold strong at the top earning $33.7 million in its third weekend for a collective total of over $450 million domestically in 17 days, according to Box Office Mojo. It has grossed $918 million world-wide, putting it on pace to be Disney’s seventh 2019 feature to gross over $1 billion within the next week. The Disney release of Blue Sky’s Spies in Disguise finished sixth and earned over $10 million into its second weekend. The animated feature has a collective total of $46 million domestically and a world-wide tally of $88 million.

Final figures are due tomorrow.