TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

Screen Rant notes that “Disney has unveiled its official 20th Century Studios logo (without Fox) as part of its marketing for The Call of the Wild… Moving forward, Fox films will instead be released under either 20th Century Studios or Searchlight Pictures. That includes the movies that entered production before the Disney-Fox deal was finalized… Notably, the 20th Century Fox YouTube channel and social media accounts have also been re-dubbed 20th Century Studios.”