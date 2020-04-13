TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to dominate the news, it remains uncertain as to when movie theaters will be open again. Probably because of this, Disney has announced via social media that Pixar’s Soul–which had been set to open in June–will now be hitting theaters on November 20th (which is the same day Godzilla Vs. Kong is set to come out). Not surprisingly, Disney’s Raya & the Last Dragon will no longer open on November 26th, and will now premiere on March 12th, 2012.

In Pixar’s Soul, Joe Gardner is a middle-school band teacher who gets the chance of a lifetime to play at the best jazz club in town. But one small misstep takes him from the streets of New York City to The Great Before – a fantastical place where new souls get their personalities, quirks and interests before they go to Earth. Determined to return to his life, Joe teams up with a precocious soul, 22, who has never understood the appeal of the human experience. As Joe desperately tries to show 22 what’s great about living, he may just discover the answers to some of life’s most important questions.