Here is some of the Disney animation-related news announced today at the Disney Investor Day meeting. (Tweets may take a few seconds to load.)

The live-action film franchise Diary of a Wimpy Kid comes to @DisneyPlus in 2021 as an all-new animated film! — Disney (@Disney) December 10, 2020

The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild is the next installment in 20th Century Studios' Ice Age franchise. It stars three favorite characters: prankster possum brothers Crash and Eddie, and swashbuckling weasel Buck voiced by @simonpegg. Coming to @DisneyPlus in early 2022. — Disney (@Disney) December 10, 2020

Meet the cast of Disney's The Little Mermaid, starring Halle Bailey, Jonah Hauer-King, @Awkwafina, @DaveedDiggs, @JacobTremblay, @MelissaMcCarthy & Javier Bardem. Directed by Rob Marshall, featuring music from the animated original & new music by @AlMenken & @Lin_Manuel Miranda. pic.twitter.com/lXp0p2mVrE — Disney (@Disney) December 11, 2020

A prequel to the live-action The Lion King is in development from @BarryJenkins, director of the Oscar-winning film Moonlight. @HansZimmer, @Pharrell Williams, and @NicholasBritell will provide the music. 🦁 — Disney (@Disney) December 11, 2020

Chip and Dale are back in a hybrid live-action-animated feature directed by Akiva Schaffer and starring John @Mulaney N’ Andy Samberg. Chip N’ Dale: Rescue Rangers, an Original Movie, is coming to @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/4YGzYbBNBd — Disney (@Disney) December 11, 2020

One of Disney’s all-time classics is coming to #DisneyPlus with the new live-action retelling of Pinocchio, starring Tom Hanks and directed by Robert Zemeckis. ✨ pic.twitter.com/44bHbFRhMe — Walt Disney Studios (@DisneyStudios) December 11, 2020

Peter Pan & Wendy will be flying to #DisneyPlus. David Lowery directs an amazing cast including @YaraShahidi in the role of Tinker Bell and Jude Law as Captain Hook. 🧚🪝 pic.twitter.com/U8tWoxxSOk — Walt Disney Studios (@DisneyStudios) December 11, 2020

Disenchanted, a sequel to the hit film Enchanted, will stream exclusively on @DisneyPlus. Amy Adams returns for more fantastical fun as Giselle! 👑 — Disney (@Disney) December 11, 2020

Get your first look at the characters of Raya and the Last Dragon. Meet the street-savvy entrepreneur Boun and formidable giant Tong… pic.twitter.com/a92P3urVqi — Disney (@Disney) December 11, 2020

…and a thieving toddler Noi with her band of Ongis… pic.twitter.com/XrkT46jsxe — Disney (@Disney) December 11, 2020

…Their only hope is a magical, mythical, self-deprecating dragon named Sisu. Raya and the Last Dragon comes to theaters and on @DisneyPlus with Premier Access on March 5, 2021. #DisneyRaya pic.twitter.com/hJloXBLwhk — Disney (@Disney) December 11, 2020

Just Announced: @DisneyAnimation’s first-ever original animated series are coming to @DisneyPlus: Baymax!, Zootopia+, and Tiana are coming in 2022, and Moana, the series, in 2023. pic.twitter.com/s7aOht4uU6 — Disney (@Disney) December 11, 2020

In a first-of-its-kind collaboration, @DisneyAnimation and Pan-African entertainment company Kugali will team up to create an all-new, science fiction series coming to @DisneyPlus in 2022: Iwájú. Check out a first look at visual development art from the series. pic.twitter.com/x46dreKcu0 — Disney (@Disney) December 11, 2020