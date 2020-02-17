TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

The Disney Parks Blog has announced that Cinderella Castle at Walt Disney World will be receiving a makeover. Jason Kirk, Vice President of Magic Kingdom Park, said, “Cinderella first transformed into a princess 70 years ago this week when the animated classic was released—and ever since, her courage and kindness have been inspiring guests and cast members alike. We are excited to share that her story has inspired a bold, shimmering and royal makeover of her namesake castle at the heart of Walt Disney World Resort.” The report notes that work will begin in the coming weeks and continue through the summer, but shows based at the Castle won’t be effected.

Use the slider below to check out the before image and a concept image of what it will look like after.