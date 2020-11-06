TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

The trailer for The Lego Star Wars Holiday Special is now online, and you can check it out in the player above. The comedy event is a parody/tribute to the most infamous two hours of the franchise’s history, 1978’s The Star Wars Holiday Special. It is set to premiere on Disney+ later this month.

The LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special reunites Rey, Finn, Poe, Chewie, Rose and the droids for a joyous feast on Life Day. Rey sets off on a new adventure with BB-8 to gain a deeper knowledge of the Force. At a mysterious Jedi Temple, she is hurled into a cross-timeline adventure through beloved moments in Star Wars cinematic history, coming into contact with Luke Skywalker, Darth Vader, Yoda, Obi-Wan and other iconic heroes and villains from all nine Skywalker saga films. But will she make it back in time for the Life Day feast and learn the true meaning of holiday spirit?