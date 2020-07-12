COMMENTS TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

The first trailer for the upcoming series Star Trek: Lower Decks is now online, and can be viewed in the player above. The preview is being met with a mixed response so far since it “boldly goes” where the franchise has never gone before–into the galaxy of snarky Rick & Morty-style comedy. It’s also notably the first fully animated Trek show since 1973’s Star Trek: The Animated Series. Lower Decks premieres on CBS All Access on August 6th.

Developed by Emmy Award winner Mike McMahan (Rick and Morty, Solar Opposites), Star Trek: Lower Decks, a new half-hour animated comedy series, focuses on the support crew serving on one of Starfleet’s least important ships, the U.S.S. Cerritos, in 2380. Ensigns Mariner, Boimler, Rutherford and Tendi have to keep up with their duties and their social lives, often while the ship is being rocked by a multitude of sci-fi anomalies.