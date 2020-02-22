Behind the scenes look at writing Critical Role: The Legend of Vox Machina for animation

Critical Role Productions have released the first behind-the-scenes video on the making of the forthcoming animated series Critical Role: The Legend of Vox Machina. The featurette takes a look at the unique challenge of adapting material presented in live broadcasts of Dungeons & Dragons gaming sessions played by animation voice actors into an episodic medium. It also introduces the writing staff joining main scribes, executive producer Brandon Aumon and co-producer Jennifer Muro.

Critical Role: The Legend of Vox Machina will stream on Amazon Prime with Kickstarter backers scheduled to receive first access in Fall 2020.