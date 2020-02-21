Behind the scenes look at the groundbreaking technology used to create The Mandalorian

ILM gives viewers a behind the scenes look at the groundbreaking virtual production technology used in the Disney+ show The Mandalorian.

“Over 50 percent of The Mandalorian Season 1 was filmed using this ground-breaking new methodology, eliminating the need for location shoots entirely. Instead, actors in The Mandalorian performed in an immersive and massive 20’ high by 270-degree semicircular LED video wall and ceiling with a 75’-diameter performance space, where the practical set pieces were combined with digital extensions on the screens. Digital 3D environments created by ILM played back interactively on the LED walls, edited in real-time during the shoot…”