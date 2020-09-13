TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

To mark the 27th anniversary of the premiere of the original series, Warner Bros. has posted a brief behind-the-scenes video of the forthcoming revival of Animaniacs, which can be viewed above. The video focuses on Rob Paulsen (Yakko and Pinky), Jess Harnell (Wakko), Tress MacNeille (Dot), and Maurice LaMarche (Brain) reprising their respective characters alongside a peek at production animatics and one of the first episodes to be seemingly about the Warner siblings poking fun at the twenty year gap between their last appearance in the direct-to-video feature Wakko’s Wish and their return.

The revival of Animaniacs will premiere November 20 on the streaming service Hulu. The series will consist of at least two 13-peisode seasons with the Warner siblings and Pinky and the Brain confirmed as returning featured segments. Steven Spielberg will once again serve as executive producer.