American Dad! will begin its new season later on this month according to a new announcement preview, and you can check it out in the player above. The FOX sitcom–which premiered 15 years ago today–moved to TBS in 2014, and it’s become one of the cable network’s highest rated shows. American Dad! returns April 13th.

Stan Smith leads the all-American family in this animated sitcom filled with wild and crazy extremes. Everyday life is taken to the limit as Stan applies the same drastic measures used in his job at the CIA to his home-life. Driven by machismo and the American dream, he is often blind to how horribly he fails at his attempts. This father may not know best but he never stops trying! Starring Seth MacFarlane (Stan Smith, Roger), Wendy Schaal (Francine Smith), Rachael MacFarlane (Hayley Smith), Scott Grimes (Steve Smith), Dee Bradley Baker (Klaus).