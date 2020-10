TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

The first teaser trailer for The Addams Family 2 is now online, and it can be watched in the player above. Unsurprisingly, it reveals absolutely nothing about the sequel’s plot. A second poster for the film has also been revealed, which is almost identical to the first poster for the 2019 original (although, again, someone took the time to get rid of Wednesday’s noose pigtails). Addams Family 2 haunts theaters (which will hopefully be open normally by then) October 8th, 2022.