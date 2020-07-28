The 2020 Primetime Emmy Award nominations were announced today. Animation-related categories are listed below. You can check out the the full list to find out how other shows of interest (such as The Little Mermaid Live and Star Trek: Picard) fared, as well as see how many additional nominations some of the titles listed below received.
Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance
• Maya Rudolph in Big Mouth
• Leslie Odom Jr. in Central Park
• Wanda Sykes in Crank Yankers
• Taika Wahtiti in The Mandalorian
• Nancy Cartwright in The Simpsons
• Hank Azaria in The Simpsons
Outstanding Animated Program
• Big Mouth
• Bob’s Burgers
• BoJack Horseman
• Rick And Morty
• The Simpsons
Outstanding Short Form Animated Program
• Forky Asks A Question
• Robot Chicken
• Steven Universe Future
Outstanding Children’s Program
• Jim Henson’s The Dark Crystal: Age Of Resistance
• Star Wars Resistance
• We Are The Dream: The Kids Of The Oakland MLK Oratorical Fest
Outstanding Special Visual Effects
• Lost In Space
• The Mandalorian
• Stranger Things
• Watchmen
• Westworld
Outstanding Special Visual Effects In A Supporting Role
• Devs
• The Handmaid’s Tale
• Tales From The Loop
• Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan
• Vikings