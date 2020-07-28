TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

The 2020 Primetime Emmy Award nominations were announced today. Animation-related categories are listed below. You can check out the the full list to find out how other shows of interest (such as The Little Mermaid Live and Star Trek: Picard) fared, as well as see how many additional nominations some of the titles listed below received.

Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance

• Maya Rudolph in Big Mouth

• Leslie Odom Jr. in Central Park

• Wanda Sykes in Crank Yankers

• Taika Wahtiti in The Mandalorian

• Nancy Cartwright in The Simpsons

• Hank Azaria in The Simpsons

Outstanding Animated Program

• Big Mouth

• Bob’s Burgers

• BoJack Horseman

• Rick And Morty

• The Simpsons

Outstanding Short Form Animated Program

• Forky Asks A Question

• Robot Chicken

• Steven Universe Future

Outstanding Children’s Program

• Jim Henson’s The Dark Crystal: Age Of Resistance

• Star Wars Resistance

• We Are The Dream: The Kids Of The Oakland MLK Oratorical Fest

Outstanding Special Visual Effects

• Lost In Space

• The Mandalorian

• Stranger Things

• Watchmen

• Westworld

Outstanding Special Visual Effects In A Supporting Role

• Devs

• The Handmaid’s Tale

• Tales From The Loop

• Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan

• Vikings