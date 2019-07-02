TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

The brand new trailer for Blue Sky Studios’s Spies in Disguise is now online, and can be checked out in the player above. The film will mark the first release from the animation studio since Disney bought them as part of the Fox merger. As an aside, the last time Will Smith lent his pipes to an animated feature was 2004’s Shark Tale. Spies in Disguise opens everywhere Christmas Day (which is also five days after Disney’s own Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker comes out).

Super spy Lance Sterling (Will Smith) and scientist Walter Beckett (Tom Holland) are almost exact opposites. Lance is smooth, suave and debonair. Walter is … not. But when events take an unexpected turn, this unlikely duo are forced to team up for the ultimate mission that will require an almost impossible disguise – transforming Lance into the brave, fierce, majestic… pigeon. Walter and Lance suddenly have to work as a team, or the whole world is in peril.