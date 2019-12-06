TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

Sure, Elsa and Anna are the stars of Frozen II, but one moment that’s been getting a lot of discussion is Kristoff’s musical number “Lost in the Woods”, which plays like an 80’s love ballad. Fittingly enough, the pop version of that song is done by Weezer, and you can now watch the official music video in the player above. Frozen II is now playing in theaters everywhere.

Why was Elsa born with magical powers? The answer is calling her and threatening her kingdom. Together with Anna, Kristoff, Olaf and Sven, she’ll set out on a dangerous but remarkable journey. In Frozen, Elsa feared her powers were too much for the world. In Frozen II, she must hope they are enough.