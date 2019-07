TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

The trailer for the upcoming TV movieĀ SpongeBob’s Birthday Blowout is now online, and can be seen in the player above. The film will see the titular Sponge once again journeying into the “real world”…which is the home of his human counterpart (and also played by voice actor Tom Kenny). Also featuring a cameo from David Hasselhoff, the special premieres on Nickelodeon July 12th.