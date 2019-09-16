TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

The next (and supposedly final) Jurassic World movie isn’t for a couple of years, but in the meantime, fans can whet their appetites for it with a brand new short film which premiered on FX tonight and is now available online for you viewing pleasure. You can check it out in the player above, and catch Jurassic World 3 in theaters when it opens in 2021.

BATTLE AT BIG ROCK is an all-new short film directed by Colin Trevorrow, written by Trevorrow and Emily Carmichael. The short takes place one year after the events of the last film in Big Rock National Park, where dinosaurs are now living in our world. The story follows a family of four whose encounter with these wild animals becomes a terrifying fight for survival.