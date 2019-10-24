TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

The brand new trailer for She-Ra and the Princesses of Power is now online, and you can check it out in the player above. The preview for the fourth season of the well-received Netflix reboot might contain some potential spoilers, so watch at your own risk. It returns to the streaming platform on November 5th.

After Queen Angella’s heroic sacrifice, it’s Glimmer’s time to take the throne. But her reign as Queen begins during the most chaotic time in Etheria. With Horde Prime’s arrival looming, the princesses begin to lose grip and a secret weapon falls into Catra’s lap.