Pixar’s Toy Story 4 opens today in 4,575 theatres (the second widest opening movie ever) according to Box Office Mojo. Like every other film in the franchise, it’s a big hit with the critics, earning a stellar 98% on Rotten Tomatoes. Their consensus: “Heartwarming, funny, and beautifully animated, Toy Story 4 manages the unlikely feat of extending — and perhaps concluding — a practically perfect animated saga”. BOM speculates the movie could set opening weekend records for an animated title. They’re projecting a $165 million take at the low end.