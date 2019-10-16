Thirty-two features have been submitted for consideration in the Animated Feature Film category for the 92nd Academy Awards:
Abominable
The Addams Family
The Angry Birds Movie 2
Another Day of Life
Away
Buñuel in the Labyrinth of the Turtles
Children of the Sea
Dilili in Paris
Frozen II
Funan
Genndy Tartakovsky’s ‘Primal’ – Tales of Savagery
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
I Lost My Body
Klaus
The Last Fiction
The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part
Marona’s Fantastic Tale
Missing Link
Ne Zha
Okko’s Inn
Pachamama
Promare
Rezo
The Secret Life of Pets 2
Spies in Disguise
The Swallows of Kabul
This Magnificent Cake!
The Tower
Toy Story 4
Upin & Ipin: The Lone Gibbon Kris
Weathering with You
White Snake
Several of the films still will need to have their required Los Angeles seven-day qualifying run. Nominations will be announced on Monday, January 13, 2020. The Oscars will be held on Sunday, February 9, 2020.