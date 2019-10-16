TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

Thirty-two features have been submitted for consideration in the Animated Feature Film category for the 92nd Academy Awards:

Abominable

The Addams Family

The Angry Birds Movie 2

Another Day of Life

Away

Buñuel in the Labyrinth of the Turtles

Children of the Sea

Dilili in Paris

Frozen II

Funan

Genndy Tartakovsky’s ‘Primal’ – Tales of Savagery

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

I Lost My Body

Klaus

The Last Fiction

The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part

Marona’s Fantastic Tale

Missing Link

Ne Zha

Okko’s Inn

Pachamama

Promare

Rezo

The Secret Life of Pets 2

Spies in Disguise

The Swallows of Kabul

This Magnificent Cake!

The Tower

Toy Story 4

Upin & Ipin: The Lone Gibbon Kris

Weathering with You

White Snake

Several of the films still will need to have their required Los Angeles seven-day qualifying run. Nominations will be announced on Monday, January 13, 2020. The Oscars will be held on Sunday, February 9, 2020.