TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

The trailer for Cartoon Network’s upcoming Steven Universe: The Movie is now online fresh from its Comic-Con premiere, and you can check it out in the player above. The film will jump ahead two years from the timeline of the series, and will introduce a brand new villain (or at least that’s what she appears to be). Steven Universe: The Movie airs September 2nd.

Steven comes back to earth hoping to pick back up his life with the Crystal Gems, but trouble looms suddenly from a mysterious figure.