Illumination’s The Secret Life of Pets 2 opens today in 4,561 theatres according to Box Office Mojo. The film is splitting the critics, earning a 53% at Rotten Tomatoes. Their consensus: “The Secret Life of Pets 2 doesn’t teach its animated stars any new narrative tricks — but for fans of the original, this funny, energetic sequel should still satisfy”. BOM projects a first place weekend finish with a $51 million take.