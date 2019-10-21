TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

Disney and LucasFilm have launched the final trailer to Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, which can be viewed above. Regarded as the finale to the Skywalker Saga, the ninth episode teases just how epic the climax is set to be. The film is directed by JJ Abrams and features an ensamble cast from the past and present including Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher, Billy Dee Williams, Anthony Daniels, Lupita Nyong’o, Kelly Marie Tran, and Ian McDiarmid. The saga concludes on December 20.