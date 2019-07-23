TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

The domestic trailer for Playmobil: The Movie is now online, and if you’ve been expecting for this film to be a lot like The Lego Movie in terms of tone, well, this preview probably won’t do much to sway that opinion. It arrives in the UK on August 9th before hitting the states on August 30th.

In PLAYMOBIL’s® animated action adventure, a top secret organization has caused citizens from different lands to vanish from thin air. The dashing and charismatic secret agent Rex Dasher (Daniel Radcliffe) must partner with smooth-talking food truck driver Del (Jim Gaffigan) and Marla (Anya Taylor-Joy) a smart, savvy civilian with her own secret agenda, to rescue them. Against unthinkable odds, the trio go on a fantastic journey across stunning new worlds as they gather clues for their rescue mission.